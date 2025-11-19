Mithoon announces India tour

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Award winning composer, Mithoon, will make a historic debut in his home city with his first-ever public performance in Mumbai, set for December 7.

Mithoon known for tracks such as Dhun", "Tujhe Kitna", "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein" and "Tum Hi Ho", will perform at Mumbai's Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, according to a press release.

The musician is expected to include tracks such as "Dhun", "Humdard", "Tujhe Kitna", "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein", "Tum Hi Ho", "Aadat", "Sanam Re", "Banjaara", "Beete Lamhein", "Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga", in the lineup.

"I wanted this show to feel intimate—like we are all sitting in the same room, sharing the same breath and the same emotion. Music has always been my most honest language, and this night will allow me to speak it directly to those who matter most. While I have performed at international and homegrown venues, Mumbai has shaped my journey, my discipline and my music and this will be first full-scale production public show in Mumbai. To finally share these songs with the people who have walked with me—sometimes silently, sometimes loudly—is a blessing I’ve waited many years for," the composer said in a statement.

The artist who recently curated the musical score for the box office blockbuster "Saiyaara" is now preparing to unveil a new slate of compositions for the highly anticipated 2026 releases "Border 2" and "Awarapan 2".