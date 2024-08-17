Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada board Prabhas' next movie

Mumbai: Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada will feature in superstar Prabhas's upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

The Telugu project, which went on floors in Hyderabad on Saturday, is a "historical fiction set in the 1940s", production banner Mythri Movie Makers said in a post on Instagram.

"When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for... #PrabhasHanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s. Shoot begins soon," the company posted alongside an announcement poster.

In the post, Mythri Movie Makers also tagged Chakraborty and Prada along with dancer Imanvi.

Raghavapudi is best known for directing films such as "Andala Rakshasi", "Lie" and "Sita Ramam", starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

The untitled project will be produced by Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers and Y. Ravi Shankar.