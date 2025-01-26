Mithun Chakraborty's first look from 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' released

New Delhi: The makers of "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter" have unveiled the first look of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty from the upcoming movie by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

The movie, described as a "deeply emotional film that brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale", has been split into two parts.

The first part, titled “The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter”, will be released in theatres on August 15, 2025.

Agnihotri on Sunday shared a teaser clip for the movie on his official social media.

In the clip, Chakraborty is seen in a rugged look with a white beard and recites the preamble to the Constitution of India with a burnt tongue in a desolate corridor. Looking weary and limping as he speaks, the scene ends with his character leaning against a wall.

"PRESENTING: A tribute to the Constitution of India. From the makers of #TheDelhiFiles: The Bengal Chapter. Witness an epic untold story this Independence Day, 2025. Releasing worldwide. #RightToLife," the filmmaker wrote in his post.

Before “The Delhi Files”, Agnihotri directed the 2022 film “The Kashmir Files”, which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the North Indian state following members of the community being killed by terrorists.

His 2019 film, “The Tashkent Files”, revolves around the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.

“The Delhi Files” is produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts alongside Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi.