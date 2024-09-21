Mithun, Debasree team up for Bengali film 'Shastri' slated for Durga Puja release

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is reuniting with actress Debasree Roy for upcoming film 'Shastri', their first collaboration in 16 years.

Known for their on-screen chemistry, the pair had earlier starred together in 15 films, many of which were major blockbusters.

"Shooting with Mithun da has always been fun, as he is like family to me. We are paired together in a film after quite a long time, and we had a great time on the set. Most of the time, he cracks jokes or pulls up some pranks," Roy told PTI.

"The audience used to love our 'jodi', and I hope they will continue to shower us with love and affection," she added.

Mithun Chakraborty, the 74-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee, said, "I have two looks in the film. One is of a struggling man who is at odds with reality, a simpleton who is bullied and oppressed, belonging to the working class. When he transforms into the role of Shastri, he is able to extract revenge from the wrongdoers." The 'Disco Dancer' actor, who debuted in 'Mrigaya' in 1976, has acted in over 350 films and gifted audiences blockbusters such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Teesra Kaun'.

"I am excited and looking forward to the film's big release this Durga Puja," he said.

Director Pathikrit Basu described the film as an exploration of family, fate, and life itself.

The cast also features 'Kalki 2898' and 'Kahaani' actor Saswata Chatterjee, actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen, and actors Soham Chakraborty, Anirban Chakraborti, Sauraseni Maitra, and Rajatava Dutta, among others.

Discussing his role, Soham Chakraborty said, "My character is an astrophysicist by profession. He is against those who misinterpret astrology and promote superstition." 'Shastri' is set to hit the screens on October 8 during Durga Puja. PTI SUS MNB ACD