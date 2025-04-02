MNS to oppose release of 'Abir Gulaal' film for featuring Pak actor Fawad Khan

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said it will oppose the release of "Abir Gulaal" film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up.

पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांचे चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही, हे इतक्या वेळा सांगूनही काही नासके आंबे उपटतातच. मग त्यांना कचऱ्यात टाकायचं काम मनसैनिकांनाच करावं लागणार आणि आम्ही ते करणार, करत राहणार… ‘अबीर गुलाल’ हा चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही म्हणजे नाही. ज्यांना… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) April 2, 2025

"The Mansainiks (MNS workers) have to do the job of dumping them in the bin and we will continue to do so. We will not allow the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. Those who want to pamper Pakistani actors can do so but they have to deal with us," Khopkar said.

"Abir Gulaal", starring Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi), the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers on Tuesday released a teaser announcing the release date of the film.