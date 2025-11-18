'Moana' live-action remake to hit theatres on July 10, 2026

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Disney's live-action adaptation of the 2016 animated film "Moana" is set to arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026, featuring Catherine Laga'aia as the titular character.

The makers released the teaser of the film on Monday, providing the glimpses of the upcoming film. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as Maui.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail and produced by Johnson alongside Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auli' i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features “Moana” and “Moana 2.” "Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui, on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people," reads the logline of the film.

This film also marks Kail's feature directorial debut after helming the live film recording of the Broadway production of "Hamilton".

"Moana" is also set to feature John Tui, Frankie Adams and Rena Owen in pivotal roles.