Mohanlal: Malayalam cinema's 'complete actor' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) Mohanlal, a towering figure in Malayalam cinema, has long been recognised for balancing artistry and mass appeal. His remarkable versatility and captivating screen presence have cemented his place among India’s cinematic icons.

He has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his “iconic contribution to Indian cinema”.

The award will be presented to him during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

Born into a traditional family in Pathanamthitta district on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal’s tryst with acting began during his school days in Thiruvananthapuram. He received his first recognition when he was chosen as the best actor in the sixth standard.

His passion for acting grew during his college years, when he met a group of like-minded friends who shared his enthusiasm for theatre and cinema in the early 1970s. These friends, who first spotted his potential, facilitated his entry into films through their own production company, Bharath Cine Group.

His debut film, 'Thiranottam', in which he played a comic role, marked the beginning of his cinematic journey. Although the film was released in just one theatre, it has earned a place in the annals of Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal’s mainstream acting career took off in the 1980s with the superhit 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal', where he played the villainous Narendran. His nuanced portrayal of a sadistic youngster drew immediate attention from both critics and audiences.

The actor’s rise to superstardom was gradual, shaped by a mix of small and significant roles across diverse films. Collaborations with talented directors and scriptwriters produced numerous hits, helping him carve a unique niche in the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Blockbusters and critically acclaimed films such as 'His Highness Abdullah', 'Bharatham', 'Midhunam', 'Minnaram', 'Manichitrathazhu', 'Devasuram', 'Narasimham', and 'Aaraam Thampuran' cemented his status as a superstar in Malayalam cinema.

Films like 'Vanaprastham' (1999) and 'Guru' (1997) earned him international recognition.

At the same time, commercial hits including 'Drishyam' (and its sequels), 'Pulimurugan', 'Lucifer', and 'L2: Empuraan' set new box-office records in Malayalam cinema.

The latest addition to his decades-long career, Tharun Moorthy-directed 'Thudarum', released this year, continues his legacy of blockbuster performances.

The 65-year-old actor has also showcased his talent in Tamil and Telugu films. A multiple-time recipient of national and state awards, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019. In 2009, he was conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, reflecting his stature beyond the film industry.