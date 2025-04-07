Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum' to release on April 25

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday said his next film "Thudarum" is slated to hit the big screen on April 25.
The 64-year-old actor, who most recently starred in "L2: Empuraan", shared a post on his X handle announcing the release date.
"You’ve heard the whispers. You’ve felt our arrival. It’s time to drive it home. 'Thudarum' arrives on April 25th #ThudarumOnApril25," read the caption.
You’ve heard the whispers.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 7, 2025
You’ve felt our arrival.
It’s time to drive it home.
Thudarum arrives on April 25th#ThudarumOnApril25
#Thudarum@Rejaputhra_VM @talk2tharun #Shobana #MRenjith #KRSunil #ShajiKumar @JxBe #AvantikaRenjith #L360 pic.twitter.com/ac8AzJFEWf
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, known for “Saudi Vellakka” and “Operation Java”, the film stars Mohanlal in the role of a taxi driver named Shanmugham.
Written by Moorthy alongside KR Sunil,"Thudarum" also features Shobana.