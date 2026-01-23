Mohanlal starts shooting for 'L366'

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday shared a series of pictures on social media as he started shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled "L366".

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film also marks Mohanlal's reunion with the filmmaker after their work in 2025's thriller drama "Thudarum".

The post shared by Mohanlal featured him alongside the filmmaker and was followed by more pictures from the set. It was also re-posted by Tharun on his account.

"Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers," Mohanlal wrote in his post.

Mohanlal will next feature in "Drishyam 3", the third instalment in the "Drishyam" franchise, which started in 2013 and was followed by another film in 2022. The film will release in theatres on April 2.

The franchise features the actor in the role of Georgekutty, a humble cable operator obsessed with films, who uses his cinematic knowledge to protect his family after his daughter accidentally kills a blackmailer, who turns out to be the son of a powerful police IG.

The films were later adapted into the Hindi version, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Both Hindi and Malayalam versions were successful at the box office. PTI ATR ATR ATR