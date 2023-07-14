Advertisment
Malayalam actor Mohanlal watches Wimbledon match in London

NewsDrum Desk
14 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Mumbai: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal enjoyed a day out in London as he watched the Wimbeldon women's singles semi-final match.

The cinema icon dressed in a blue formal suit for his outing and shared pictures from the match on his Twitter page.

"Wimbledon," the 63-year-old wrote.

Mohanlal was accompanied by Disney Star executive K Madhavan. The two watched the women’s singles semi-final between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

The star also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat.

Mohanlal is working on multiple projects, including his directorial debut "Barroz", Lijo Jose Pellissery's "Malaikottai Vaaliban", Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “Lucifer 2: Empuraan”, Jeethu Joseph’s "Ram" and “Vrushabha”.

