Malayalam actor Mohanlal watches Wimbledon match in London

Mumbai: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal enjoyed a day out in London as he watched the Wimbeldon women's singles semi-final match.

Advertisment

The cinema icon dressed in a blue formal suit for his outing and shared pictures from the match on his Twitter page.

"Wimbledon," the 63-year-old wrote. Wimbledon😍🎾 pic.twitter.com/N6seOHVS6x — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 13, 2023

Mohanlal was accompanied by Disney Star executive K Madhavan. The two watched the women’s singles semi-final between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

The star also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat.

Mohanlal is working on multiple projects, including his directorial debut "Barroz", Lijo Jose Pellissery's "Malaikottai Vaaliban", Prithviraj Sukumaran’s “Lucifer 2: Empuraan”, Jeethu Joseph’s "Ram" and “Vrushabha”.