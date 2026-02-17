Mohit Raina and Priyamani team up for new film from Red Bison Productions and Azure Entertainment

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Red Bison Productions and Azure Entertainment are collaborating for an upcoming film, featuring Mohit Raina and Priyamani in the lead roles.

Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the untitled feature is based on an extraordinary true story that explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American dream.

Rooted in authenticity yet cinematic in scale, the narrative reflects the evolving language of global cinema, where mindful stories transcend geography, culture, and borders, according to a press release.

The film also marks the first Hollywood collaboration for Azure Entertainment.

Raina said the film explores "identity and belonging in a deeply honest way".

“This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way. Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions’ first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling. I’m excited to bring this journey to life and to collaborate with such a passionate team on a story that transcends borders," he said in a statement.

Priyamani added, “What drew me to this film instantly was the emotional truth of the story. In the process, working with the teams at Red Bison Productions and Azure Entertainment has been a truly enriching experience - there is a shared passion and sensitivity towards the story that reflects in every creative choice. I’m grateful to be part of a project that brings together such committed collaborators to tell a story that will connect with audiences across borders.” The film will be shot across New York and New Jersey, with key portions filmed in Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir.

Romila Saraf Bhat, founder of Red Bison Productions, said the story of the film demanded "a global voice and an honest cinematic treatment".

"Collaborating with Azure Entertainment, known for its compelling narratives and with Harsh Mahadeshwar at the helm, gives this film a strong creative foundation. With Priya Mani and Mohit Raina leading the cast, and an inspiring narrative that spans continents, we are creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant." Prashant Ramesh Mishra, ceo and co-founder of Azure Entertainment, added, "This film represents a defining moment for Azure Entertainment as we step into global cinema for the first time. We have always believed in strong, emotionally driven storytelling -whether it was 'Rocky Handsome', 'Badla', or 'Kesari'.