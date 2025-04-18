Molly Ringwald doesn't want 'The Breakfast Club' to have remake

Los Angeles, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Molly Ringwald believes the 1985 teen-drama "The Breakfast Club" needs no remake as it doesn't represent today's world.

Ringwald attended the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo last week, where she spoke about the film. She was joined by her co-stars Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy during the panel discussion.

"I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie. Because I think this movie is very much of its time. You know it’s very white, this movie. You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities, we don’t talk about gender, none of that, and I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today," she said according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The actor said she will like to see films which are inspired by "The Breakfast Club" but have different direction.

"I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies, but build on it and represent what’s going on today. So I would like to see movies that are inspired by 'The Breakfast Club' but take it in a different direction," she added.

Directed by John Hughes, "The Breakfast Club", which has emerged as a cult classic over the years, marked its 40th anniversary on February 15.

The film revolved around five high schoolers with different mindsets, who face detainment in their school library. Gradually, they become best friends.