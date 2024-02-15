Molly Shannon joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor-comedian Molly Shannon has boarded the cast of the fourth season of hit crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building".

Advertisment

The Hulu show follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment, played by Steve Martin, Steve Short and Selena Gomez, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

In the upcoming season, three-time Emmy nominee Shannon will play the role of a high-powered businesswoman from Los Angeles who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York Further details about the plot of the new chapter are being kept under wraps, reported Variety.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, "Only Murders in the Building" is produced by 20th Television. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS