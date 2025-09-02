Mona Singh celebrates 22 years of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin': Forever grateful

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Actor Mona Singh, best known for starring in the superhit TV show "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin", celebrated 22 years of being in the industry.

The show, which released on September 1, 2003, marked the acting debut for Singh, who later went on to be a part of several projects, such as the acclaimed film "3 Idiots" and the series "Mistry".

Singh uploaded a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday. The actor said she is "forever grateful" for the response she has received throughout.

"Hello Sept, 22 years of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Cherishing the memories and forever grateful for all the love. #instamood #insta #instapic #sept2025," she wrote in the caption.

"Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin" concluded in 2006, with 550 episodes. The show featured the actor in the role of Jassi Walia, a simple girl, who gets a job in a leading fashion agency.

Also featuring Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Manini De, and Gaurav Gera, alongside Singh, the show became very popular despite being different from the typical dramas, which were leading the television back then.

It was directed by Tony Singh, Deeya Singh and Rajan Shahi and written by Jay Verma.