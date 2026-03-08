'Monsters, Inc 3' in development at Pixar

Los Angeles, Mar 8 (PTI) The third instalment to the acclaimed animated franchise "Monsters, Inc" is in the works at Pixar.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the news was announced in the Wall Street Journal.

Directed by Pete Docter, the first film released in 2001 and revolved around two monsters, Sulley and Mike, working for an energy company which requires them to scare children. However, things change after meeting a human girl.

The second film, "Monsters University", was released in 2013 and was directed by Dan Scanlon. It followed Mike and Sulley, join Monsters University in order to graduate as the scariest monsters on the planet.

Both films emerged as massive successes for Pixar, with the first film grossing over USD 528 million at the box office, and the second instalment crossing USD 700 million.

More details about the upcoming film are kept under wraps.

Besides "Monsters, Inc", Pixar is also working on "Toy Story 5", "The Incredibles 3" and "Coco 2", among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR