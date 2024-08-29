More Malayalam actors face police heat over sexual abuse charges

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Aug 29 (PTI) Well-known names of Malayalam cinema, including CPI (M) MLA K Mukesh and Jayasurya have been booked by the police for rape and sexual assault of a woman colleague, prompting voices from the ruling coalition on Thursday for the former to step down as a legislator amid an intensifying political slugfest involving the LDF and the opposition.

Senior CPI leader Annie Raja urged Mukesh to step down as an MLA, after he was booked for rape on Wednesday night based on the complaint of a female actor. Amid Congress' attack, the CPI (M)-led LDF threw its weight behind Mukesh.

The ripple effect caused by the Justice K Hema Committee report findings saw other actors--Jayasurya and Maniyanpilla Raju, being booked for sexual assault.

The complainant, who has appeared in a handful of movies, levelled allegations against prominent actors Mukesh, Jayasurya and Raju, as well as small-time actor Idavela Babu who held a prominent role in the actors' association.

In a Facebook post, the woman actor had said, "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1 Mukesh 2 Maniyan Pilla Raju, 3 Idavela Babu, 4 Jayasoorya (Jayasurya), 5 adv Chandrasekaran, 6 production controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry." "In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable," the actress alleged.

A rape case was registered last night against prominent Malayalam actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA Mukesh following the female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago.

CPI (M) legislator K K Shailaja on Thursday said if it is proved Mukesh committed the crimes he has been accused of, then he has no right to continue as a legislator.

She said currently a special investigation team (SIT) was probing all the allegations that have surfaced, including against Mukesh.

Once the SIT gives its report, the government will take an appropriate decision based on that, she said.

"If he has committed a crime, then he is not eligible to continue in that position. But, right now we are in the initial stages of the investigation and we cannot say whether he should resign or not," she said.

Annie Raja insisted Mukesh no longer had the legal or moral standing to continue in his post.

"Now with a case being registered against him, he no longer has the moral or legal standing to continue in that post. He should resign from his post as MLA." "It will also support the state government's efforts to ensure a safe and secure working environment for women in the film industry in the wake of the Hema Committee's findings and recommendations," she said.

The CPI leader further said if Mukesh does not resign as MLA, the state government's "sincere and honest" efforts would be hampered.

"It will also affect the image of the state government. The Left front is pro-women," she added.

With its MLA coming under intense opposition attack, the LDF pointed out that Congress MLAs who faced rape charges had not resigned.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan also said that neither the CPI(M) nor the Left government will protect any wrongdoers.

Jayarajan was responding to reporters' queries on whether Mukesh will resign or not.

He said that earlier, much bigger sexual assault cases were lodged against two other MLAs who had not resigned, referring to Congress MLAs M Vincent and Eldhose Kunnappilly.

"Had they resigned, then the third MLA (Mukesh) too would have to resign. The law is applicable equally to all legislators. By asking for Mukesh' resignation, you are protecting the other two," he said.

On being told that some CPI leaders, including Annie Raja, have sought Mukesh's resignation, Jayarajan said "anyone can demand anything." He further said the Left government in the state has taken effective and strong measures, in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report, to ensure women safety and protection of the film industry.

He said that the government was on sound moral footing as a case under non-bailable provisions was lodged against Mukesh.

"The government will not protect or show any leniency towards any wrongdoer. Strict action will be taken against them, whosoever they are. The government always takes the correct stand. You just wait and watch," he said.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against Mukesh at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night.

The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came into force, a police officer said.

Earlier, actor Sidhique was booked for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago.

Prior to that, a case under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident which occurred in 2009.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

