More than 300 films, shows shot in J-K after launch of new film policy: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said over 300 movies and serials have been shot here after the administration launched the new film policy.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the first-day shoot of upcoming TV serial "Pashmina", Sinha said the union territory is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings.

“Two years ago, a new film policy was launched by the J-K administration after consultations with all stakeholders. Now, we are seeing that Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings,” Sinha told reporters.

The LG said the film-related activities in the union territory will help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.

"I feel that the era when Hollywood or Bollywood films were shot here till the '80s, is returning. More than 300 films have been shot here. Today, SAB TV has started the serial ‘Pashmina’ from here and I wish them the best.

"I think it will provide employment opportunities to the local youth and will increase the economy,” Sinha added.

"Pashmina", which will air on SAB TV, is directed by Siddharth Malhotra.