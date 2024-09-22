More than 60 lakh viewers flock to theatres on National Cinema Day

New Delhi: Over 60 lakh moviegoers went to the theatres on National Cinema Day, which was celebrated on Friday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced.

As part of the one-day event, cinephiles were charged only Rs 99 per admission at theatres across the country.

More than 4,000 screens, including cinema chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite, participated in the initiative.

According to a press release, films such as "Stree 2", "Yudhra", "Tumbbad", "Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam" and "The Buckingham Murders" emerged as "major crowd-pullers".

"Alongside these, other notable films like 'Transformers One', 'Never Let Go', and regional movies such as 'Navra Maza Navsacha – 2', 'Sucha Soorma', 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', 'The Greatest of All Time', 'Mathu Vadalara 2', 'Kishkindha Kandam', 'Bibi Rajni', 'Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali', among others, have further enriched the diverse and dynamic lineup for this year's National Cinema Day," a press release stated.

The MAI said the event not only established a new benchmark for the Indian cinema industry but also reignited the nation's profound love for the cinematic experience, transforming theatres into vibrant hubs of celebration once again.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the millions of film fans whose enthusiasm made this year’s National Cinema Day an extraordinary success," the association said in a statement.

This was the third edition of the National Cinema Day.