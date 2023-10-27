Movie on sacrifices of J&K police personnel to begin shooting next month

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Producer Imtiyaz Bhat has announced a feature film to highlight the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The film is titled "DGP Kashmir" and will start production next month, Bhat said.

"For the first time in the history of Bollywood, a feature film is being shot on the sacrifices of J&K Police," he said, adding that the movie would feature a big star cast.

"DGP Kashmir" will be produced under the banner of Wave Film and Vardhan Film Productions.

"Jammu and Kashmir police hold great significance in the country and it is a solemn moment for us to start a movie that portrays the countless sacrifices of JK police for their bravery and dedication while maintaining law and order, protecting people of J&K and combating terrorism," Bhat said.

The film will be directed by Aaryaan Saxena, who said the movie will present "heartrending events" based on the facts.

"It is my desire to showcase the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir police not only to the nation but to the whole world. This movie is a tribute to the unsung heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the lives of the common people of J&K," Saxena said.