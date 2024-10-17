MP CM congratulates Ujjain's Nikita Porwal on winning Femina Miss India contest

Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday congratulated Nikita Porwal, who hails from Ujjain city in the state, on winning the 'Femina Miss India World 2024' beauty pageant.

Porwal was declared the winner at a star-studded event on Wednesday. She will now represent the country at the Miss World contest.

"Hearty congratulations to Nikita Porwal, daughter of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for winning the title of 'Femina Miss India 2024'! May you bring pride to the country by representing India in the 'Miss World Pageant'! My best wishes for a bright future," CM Yadav, who represents the Ujjain South assembly seat, said in a post on 'X'.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi also congratulated her on her win.

Rekha Pandey from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Aayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively. PTI MAS NP