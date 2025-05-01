MP govt to roll out film tourism, AVGC-XR policies at WAVES

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will be launching its film tourism policy at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 which starts from Thursday, positioning itself as a vibrant hub of creativity, cultural legacy and tourism potential, a senior official said.

As a key participant in the four-day event, Madhya Pradesh will present itself as an emerging center for global media, entertainment, and creative innovation, he said.

With initiatives like the 'Incredible Madhya Pradesh' Pavilion, a dance drama titled 'Amritasya Madhya Pradesh', and the launch of the Film Tourism Policy 2025 and AVGC-XR Policy 2025, the state aims to redefine its creative and economic footprint, the official said.

The prestigious event, organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4, 2025, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Amritasya Madhya Pradesh', directed by choreographer Maitri Pahari and performed by over 100 artists, will celebrate the soul of India's heartland on May 2, the official said.

Through music, dance, and storytelling, the production will offer domestic and international guests a journey through the spiritual, cultural, and historical landscapes of the state, an evocative narrative of heritage, nature, and timeless artistry, he said.

Referring to the MP Film Tourism Policy 2025, the official said it aims to transform Madhya Pradesh into a film-friendly destination by encouraging investments, enhancing infrastructure, and empowering local talent.

With a focus on regional languages, women-led projects, and skill development, the policy will be showcased to global filmmakers and producers during WAVES 2025, he said.

Besides, in a major push towards the creative economy, Madhya Pradesh will unveil its AVGC-XR Policy 2025, with a vision to attract investments of Rs 2,000 crore, generate more than 20,000 jobs, and support over 150 startups by 2029, said Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary IT and and Science and Technology.

The policy envisions a strong ecosystem for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality, and will be shared at the summit by noted film producer and director Ekta Kapoor.

Another major attraction will be the `Incredible Madhya Pradesh' Pavilion of MP Tourism which will offer an immersive and interactive experience of the state's breathtaking destinations, said the official.

Visitors will explore iconic spots through interactive maps, LCD video walls and an anamorphic screen that brings to life the state's wildlife and landscapes.

Touchscreens will provide comprehensive information about MP's tourism and film policies, while brochures, souvenirs and tourism maps will be available for all attendees, the official said.

"We are committed to establishing Madhya Pradesh as a premier destination for cultural tourism and creative industries. WAVES 2025 offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase our vision and engage with global stakeholders who share our passion for heritage, innovation, and storytelling," Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Religious Trusts & Endowments Department, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said on the occasion.

With its cultural grandeur, bold creative vision, and forward-thinking policies, Madhya Pradesh is ready to shine as India's next creative capital at WAVES 2025, he added.