MP: Lata Mangeshkar award to be conferred on composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sonu Nigam

Bhopal, Aug 9 (PTI) Music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will receive the Madhya Pradesh government's 2024 National Lata Mangeshkar Award for music direction, while the 2025 award will go to singer Sonu Nigam, an official said on Saturday.

The state culture department also announced that lyricist Prasoon Joshi and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be conferred with the National Kishore Kumar Award for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The ceremony for the Lata Mangeshkar Award will be held at the legendary singer's birthplace, Indore, on September 28, while the Kishore Kumar Award will be presented in his birthplace, Khandwa, on October 13, the department's release stated. PTI LAL ARU