'Mr & Mrs Mahi' earns Rs 17.12 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi: "Mr & Mrs Mahi", starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, raised Rs 17.12 crore in its first weekend, the makers said on Monday.

The romantic sports drama, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, opened to a mixed response upon its theatrical release on Friday.

Dharma Productions shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Love takes center field and makes it a dream weekend for our Mahis! Catch their winning partnership - book your tickets today. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas now!" the banner captioned the post which stated the film had earned Rs 17.12 crore net at the domestic box office within three days of its release.

In "Mr & Mrs Mahi", Kapoor plays the role of Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rao, spots the cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream and becomes her coach.