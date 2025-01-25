'Mrs' starring Sanya Malhotra to release on ZEE5 on February 7

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Actor Sanya Malhotra's upcoming movie "Mrs" will make its debut on streaming service ZEE5 on February 7, the OTT platform announced on Saturday.

Directed by Arati Kadav, "Mrs" is the Hindi-language adaptation of Jeo Baby's critically-acclaimed Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" (2021).

The story follows a young bride (Malhotra) who finds herself drowning in an ocean of household chores, all while her aspirations of becoming a dancer slowly fade into the background, according to the press release.

Malhotra, who won the Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2024 for her performance in the film, said she is excited to bring the powerful story to life ever since she read the script.

"It’s a reflection of the everyday struggles many women face, and it’s about time we start talking about it. My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice, and I hope the audience feels inspired by her transformation," the actor said in a statement.

Kadav said "Mrs" is a story that speaks to the everyday challenges faced by women.

"It’s also about breaking free from the confines of tradition and finding one's true voice. The opportunity to present this narrative allowed me to explore universal themes of identity, ambition, and the struggle to hold onto one's dreams," she said.

"Sanya in the role of a young hopeful bride truly embodies the joy, vulnerability and strength of the character, and I couldn’t have asked for a better lead to tell this story," Kadav added.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, "Mrs" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja. PTI ATR RB RB