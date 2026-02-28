Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh visit Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of 'Dacoit' promotions

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh were spotted visiting the revered Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of the promotions for their upcoming film "Dacoit".

Both the actors flew down to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings, formally ringing in the beginning of the promotional journey ahead of the film's April release.

Sesh said, "starting journey at Tirupati felt right".

"Every film is a leap of faith. We put years of work into something and then place it in the hands of the audience...It was important for us to begin with gratitude and seek blessings before stepping into the whirlwind of promotions," he said in a statement.

The film's first song, "Rubaroo", was released on Friday evening, ahead of the temple visit, and has garnered over 32 lakh views on YouTube.

The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh, and is set to release on April 10. It was previously slated to release on March 19.

The story revolves around an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. It will be released in Hindi and Telugu languages. PTI ATR MAH MAH