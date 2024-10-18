'MTV Hustle' coming back with season four

Mumbai: "MTV Hustle", a music reality series where aspiring rappers battle it out to become India’s biggest hip-hop star, will return with its fourth season.

Starting October 19, the show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioCinema, a press release said.

The new season promises a thrilling blend of raw talent, fierce competition, original music and the unrelenting spirit of hustle, it added.

Popular rappers Raftaar and Ikka, known for their roles in the Desi rap group Mafia Mundeer, will be leading the judges panel. Raftaar is famous for his energetic rap style, while Ikka is respected for his underground rap success and versatility.

The existing Squad Bosses -- Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR -- are back to mentor the contestants, with rapper RAGA joining them for the first time.

“I am truly elated and excited to be a part of India’s biggest rap reality show. MTV Hustle has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop. This season will be a testament to the hustle, the grind, and the passion that drives it. At MTV Hustle, Hip-hop doesn't stop," Raftaar said.

Ikka said "MTV Hustle" is the only show that truly recognizes India’s hidden hip-hop gems.

"Last season I got to mentor some amazing talent as a Squad Boss, but I’m super excited to debut as the Judge with Raftaar right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time," he added.

"MTV Hustle" started with its first season, which premiered in August 2019, followed by season two in September 2022 and season three in October 2023.