'MTV Splitsvilla X6' to premiere in January 2026

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) "MTV Splitsvilla X6", hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, is set to release on January 9, 2026.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair are crowned the winners of Splitsvilla," as per its official logline.

It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on MTV, according to a press release.

The upcoming season will also have actor Nia Sharma joining Uorfi Javed in their first big reveal of the campaign.

Kundrra, known for his roles in "Kitani Mohabbat Hai", "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", is replacing Tanuj Virwani in the show, who hosted the previous season.