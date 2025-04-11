Mubi aquires Joachim Trier's Cannes-bound 'Sentimental Value'

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company has acquired all rights to Joachim Trier’s latest feature film, "Sentimental Value", which will premiere in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The streamer has taken all rights in the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India. Theatrical release plans will be announced in coming months. mk2 Films is handling sales for all other territories.

Directed and co-written by Trier and his long-time collaborator Eskil Vogt, "Sentimental Value" reunites the director with his "The Worst Person in the World" star Renate Reinsve. It also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning.

Trier’s sixth film is an intimate and moving exploration of family, memories, and the reconciliatory power of art.

The Norwegian director gained international praise and numerous awards since he debuted with "Reprise" in 2006. He followed it up with "Oslo, August 31st", "Louder Than Bombs", "Thelma" and "The Worst Person in the World".

Reinsve won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her role in "The Worst Person in the World", which premiere in the competition section at the festival.