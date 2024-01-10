Mubi to release Aki Kaurismaki's 'Fallen Leaves'

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Mubi, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company, is set to stream Aki Kaurismaki’s "Fallen Leaves".

The film won the Jury Prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is also shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

"Fallen Leaves" will stream exclusively on Mubi in India from 19 January.

Set in modern day Helsinki, the film revolves around Ansa (Alma Poysti) and Holappa (Jussi Vatanen), two lonely souls whose chance meeting at a local karaoke bar is beset by numerous hurdles.

Shot through with Kaurismaki’s typically playful, idiosyncratic style and deadpan sense of humour, this tender romantic tragicomedy is both a loving tribute to the filmmaker’s beloved contemporaries and a timely reminder of the potency of movie-going from one of cinema’s living legends, the streamer said in a release.

Kaurismaki, 66, is one of the most well-known filmmakers of Finland. He has directed award-winning films such as "Drifting Clouds", "Le Havre" and "The Other Side of Hope".