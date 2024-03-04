Mubi to release Felipe Galvez's award-winning film 'The Settlers'

New Delhi: Felipe Galvez’s award-winning debut feature film "The Settlers", which was Chile's entry for Best International Feature Film Oscar, will stream exclusively on Mubi from March 29.

The film, Galvez's take on the Western genre, won the Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

As per the official plotline, the movie is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around three horsemen who embark on an expedition across the Tierra del Fuego archipelago at the behest of a wealthy landowner, tasked with securing his vast state-appointed property.

Accompanying a reckless British lieutenant and an American mercenary is mestizo marksman Segundo, who comes to realize, amidst rising tensions within the group, that their true mission is to murderously "remove" the indigenous population.