Mukesh Chhabra calls 'Ikkis' a 'heartfelt film, told with honesty', remembers Dharmendra

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a note on his social media to praise Agastya Nanda-starrer "Ikkis" and said it broke his heart to see late star Dharmendra in his last performance. Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha SurtI.

It features Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

Chhabra attended the screening of the film in Mumbai on Monday.

"Just watched 'Ikkis' — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends...Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir," the casting director wrote in a lengthy note on his X handle.

Besides Nanda and Dharmendra, Chhabra also praised Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat and the filmmaker.

"And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine.Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work," he wrote.

"And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat," he added. PTI ATR ATR BK BK