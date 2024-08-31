Mukesh need not resign as MLA: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said that actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him.

The decision was announced by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference here following the party's state committee meeting during the day.

Govindan, however, said the party also decided that Mukesh should not be part of the film-making policy committee and be removed from that in view of the allegations against him.

The CPI(M) state secretary asked that if the MLA resigns on moral ground, then will he be brought back on the same condition if he is proved innocent? "He can come back as MLA only after being elected and not on moral grounds," he said.

Govindan also pointed out that there are 16 MPs and 135 MLAs in the country who are accused of committing offences against women, but have not resigned from their post.

"Therefore, there is no need for him to resign from his post as MLA," he said.

There have been protests in various parts of the state by the Congress and the BJP and their respective youth and women wings demanding the actor's resignation as MLA.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night on the complaint by a woman who has appeared in a handful of movies.

She had alleged that Mukesh sexually assaulted her years ago.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.