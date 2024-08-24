‘Mukkabaaz’ star Vineet Kumar Singh joins Sunny Deol’s action film

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, best known for “Mukkabaaz” and “Gold”, has boarded the cast of Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film, the makers announced Saturday.

The Hindi film, tentatively titled “SDGM,” is directed by Gopichand Malineni of “Bodyguard” fame. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

On the occasion of Singh’s 40th birthday, the makers announced his casting in “SDGM”.

“Happy Birthday to the powerhouse of talent @vineet_ksofficial. Have a wonderful year ahead. Welcome on board for #SDGM Mass Feast Loading,” the makers said on their official Instagram account.

Singh also shared his excitement about being part of the action film.

“Excited and truly blessed to be part of the massive action film #SDGM Working with such a talented team is always a pleasure. Looking sooo forward for this one! Happy! Blessed!! Gratefull!!!” the actor wrote.

“SDGM”, which went on floors in June this year, also stars Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

In addition to this film, Singh has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chhaava”, which is based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Reema Kagti-directed “Superboys of Malegaon”.

"Malegaon", which marks the second collaboration between Singh and Kagti after the 2018 release “Gold”, is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery.

Vineet will also be seen in Prime Video’s show “Rangeen”. PTI KKP BK BK