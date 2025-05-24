Mukul Dev passes away at 54: Film industry mourns a versatile talent

New Delhi: Actor and former model Mukul Dev has passed away at the age of 54, leaving the Indian entertainment industry in shock and mourning.

Widely known for his diverse body of work across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, as well as television, Dev's untimely demise has left fans and colleagues heartbroken. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

Tributes have poured in from across the film fraternity.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote on X, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Actor Deepshika Nagpal expressed disbelief at the news, stating she was stunned to hear of his passing.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to share a heartfelt message, writing, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan… until we meet again. Om Shanti.”

A Glimpse into Mukul Dev’s Life and Career

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul Dev carved a unique path in the Indian entertainment world. He launched his career in 1996 with the television series Mumkin, and that same year made his Bollywood debut in Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Dev appeared in a wide range of films across multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Some of his most notable performances came in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

In addition to his acting achievements, Mukul Dev had a background in aviation. He was a graduate of St. Columba’s School in Delhi and held a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.