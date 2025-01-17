Mumbai police detain suspect in connection with attack on actor Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Friday morning detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, an official said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be established, has been taken to the Bandra police station. He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, the official said.

The man brought into the Bandra police station was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage from the actor’s building, the official said.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Khan lives.