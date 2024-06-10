'Munjya' collects Rs 20.04 crore in first weekend

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Horror comedy "Munjya" has minted Rs 20.04 crore in its opening weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films.

"Munjya" collected Rs 4.21 crore nett on day one and Rs 7.40 crore nett on day two.

According to a post shared by Maddock Films on X, the movie added Rs 8.43 crore nett to its box office collection on Sunday, taking its total up to Rs 20.04 crore nett.

"As India celebrated a win, #Munjya had its own super duper hit moment on the big screen! Thanks for all the love and support! #Munjya, a must-watch entertainer for families and kids, is in cinemas now!" the banner captioned the post.

"Munjya", the latest movie in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature which has its roots in Marathi folklore.

Sathyaraj and Suhas Joshi also round out the cast of the film. PTI