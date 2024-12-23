Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara welcome first child

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Composer and lyricist duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, known for their work in films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Kabir Singh", and "Tanhaji", on Monday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, popular by their stage name Sachet-Parampara, shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

"The Heart of Sachet-Parampara Has Arrived! It's a boy," read the text on the video montage showing the newborn's tiny hands and feet.

"With The Blessings Of Mahadev, We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time. Jai Mata Di (sic)" read the caption of the post.

Sachet and Parampara met while auditioning for the singing reality show "The Voice" in 2015 where they emerged as finalists.

They soon formed their musical partnership in 2016 and tied the knot in 2020.

The duo recently served as mentors on the singing reality TV series "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". PTI ATR RDS RDS