Music finds a way to be authentic: Vishal Dadlani

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who is judging the reality show "Indian Idol" for the ninth time, says music is a genuine expression of emotion and it will always find a way to be authentic.

At a time when AI can replicate the voice of singers of the past, Dadlani is not too worried. He rather believes technology can be beneficial if used properly.

"When it comes to music, everything is positive. Music finds a way to be authentic and to be a genuine expression of emotion. Any machine or any software, including AI, these are tools, right? Human beings can decide how they want to use them.

"If we become dependent on it, the beauty of authentic human expression through music is lost. And if people add it correctly, it will just make things faster. People might have access to different types of sounds and samples, and creativity," he told PTI in an interview.

The singer is judging the 16th season of "Indian Idol" alongside singers Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The theme of the season is "Yaadon Ki Playlist", which premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on October 18 and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

Dadlani, one half of the Vishal-Shekhar duo and known for hits like 'Kurban Hua', 'Jee le Zara', 'Jab Mila Tu', Tu Meri and 'Har funn Maula', said judging the reality show is a way to "musically refresh" himself as every seasons comes with new surprises.

"Every set of contestants has its own personalities, its own idiosyncrasies, its own talents, its own limitations. And I always say this, for me it's a way to musically refresh myself," he said.

Asked what makes him continue to be associated with the singing show for so many years, Dadlani said, "The connection is essentially music. And then also just the joy that we all sort of bring each other. There's an understanding. It's home ground," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the show, Dadlani said, "In India, life is celebrated through music, films are celebrated through music. Every major occasion in everybody's life is celebrated through music. So your memories are always associated with music, and it's the same for all of us. So songs are markers of time." For Dadlani, who was introduced to music at an early age, everything around him serves as an inspiration to continue his musical journey.

"As a musician, life is your inspiration. Everything inspires you. There's not a day in my life that I don't hum a tune that I've just made. As a thought process starts going, I put something down on my phone. You know, all of those ideas eventually become songs that people have. What continues to inspire me is the joy and the fun," he said.

"Indian Idol" first began airing on Sony Entertainment Television in 2004 and has produced multiple seasons since then. PTI ATR BK BK