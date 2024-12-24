Music transcends linguistic, religious barriers and connects people: Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said music connects people by transcending the barriers of language, religion, caste and creed.

He was speaking after presenting the 19th Mohammed Rafi Awards at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra area of Mumbai.

One of the most popular and leading lyricists in Bollywood during the 1950s and 1960s, late Majrooh Sultanpuri was conferred with the Mohammed Rafi Lifetime Achievement Award 2024, while renowned playback singer Javed Ali, who has sung in various regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, was conferred with the Mohammed Rafi Award 2024 by the governor.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar's Spandan Arts confers these Awards to eminent personalities from the music industry for their remarkable contributions.

Andaleeb Majrooh Sultanpuri, son of Majrooh Sultanpuri, accepted the lifetime achievement award conferred on his father posthumously. It comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a memento. The Mohammed Rafi Award given to Javed Ali comprises a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a memento. PTI MR NP