Musical group featuring award winning Indian-American singer Falu nominated for Grammy

New York, Nov 10 (PTI) A musical group featuring award-winning Indian-American singer Falu has been nominated for a Grammy award in the best folk album category.

Advertisment

The American Patchwork Quartet featuring Falu (also known as Falguni Shah), multi-Grammy award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross, acclaimed Issei jazz bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and renowned jazz drummer Clarence Penn has been nominated for the 2025 prestigious music award in the ‘Best Folk Album’ category.

In a statement to PTI, Grammy-award-winning artist Falu said she was honoured and blessed to be nominated for the prestigious award “as the first Indian female in the Best Folk Music category with my group, American Patchwork Quartet".

“This is a significant nomination for me as my work crosses over into mainstream American music via its deeply rooted folk music. It has been a passion of mine to share my treasured Indian culture with the rest of the world through musical collaborations like this. I am super proud of what we have created with American Patchwork Quartet with our debut album,” the statement said.

Advertisment

American Patchwork Quartet said it was “profoundly honoured” to work with Falu, "one of the most inspiring and accomplished musicians we know".

Her “dedication to adapting her Indian classical training within the context of American folk music is a monumental achievement — an artistic challenge that few musicians would embrace so masterfully".

"Through her artistry, American Patchwork Quartet builds a deep cultural bridge between India and the United States, and we hope India feels proud of this work and the rich musical heritage it represents,” the statement added.

Advertisment

According to its website, American Patchwork Quartet is on a "mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music. Comprised of four highly acclaimed artists, APQ showcases the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America's past.” It added that APQ “resonates as a potent symbol of unity in diversity. It stands as a testament to the notion that, from a collage of varied backgrounds, a coherent and beautiful whole can be fashioned".

“Mirroring America’s cultural mosaic, APQ stitches together a story that’s both intricate and resilient. The fabric of their music is genuine — it neither feigns tolerance nor presents an overly embellished image of unity. Instead, each carefully chosen piece dives deep into America’s patchwork soul and shares the joys, sorrows, and unwavering hope of a nation crafted by shared dreams and diverse histories.” New York-based Falu won the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album in 2022 with the album "A Colourful World”.

Last year, she along with artist Gaurav Shah partnered with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the single "Abundance in Millets".

Advertisment

In the song, the prime minister talked about the importance of the “Shree Anna” and the initiative to commemorate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The song 'Abundance in Millets’ was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Global Music Performance category in 2024. PTI YAS PY PY PY