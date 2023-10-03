My 170th film will be a huge entertainer with social message, says Rajinikanth

Chennai: Cinema icon Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will soon start shooting for his 170th movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message.

Advertisment

The currently untitled film, to be backed by Lyca Productions, was announced in March. It will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame.

"I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

"I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet," Rajinikanth said.

Advertisment

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson. The film, which was released in August, has emerged as a box-office success.

The veteran actor said the film has been a "victory beyond expectations."

Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam".