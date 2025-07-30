'My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel in the works, 'Past Lives' director Celine Song to write screenplay

Los Angeles, Jul 30 (PTI) A sequel to popular romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Wedding", starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney, is in development with "Past Lives" and "Materialists" director Celine Song attached to pen the script.

According to Collider, while the project is still in very early stage at Sony Pictures, the studio has tapped Song as its screenwriter.

A director is yet to be announced for the project but Song as a writer comes with a lot of prestige. She turned to direction after a career as a playwright and earned global acclaim with her debut film "Past Lives".

Song followed the success of her first film with the recently released romantic drama "Materialists". She is also developing an e-sport drama series titled "Damages" for HBO.

Mulroney, who played Roberts friend in the 1997 hit by P J Hogan, recently teased that "there is talk of a sequel" to the New York Post while promoting his new series "The Hunting Wives".

When asked to elaborate, Mulroney said, "I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.” In the original '90s hit, Roberts played a food critic who realises that her best friend is planning to get married. Roberts realises that she is in love and decides to sabotage the wedding. The film also starred Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett.

"My Best Friend’s Wedding" was a box office hit and one of the highest grossing movies of the year.

It continues to be one of the most loved romantic comedies from Roberts career that also includes hits like "Notting Hill", "Pretty Woman", "Runaway Bride" and "America's Sweetheart" among others.