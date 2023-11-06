My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as challenge: Katrina on training for 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, who went through rigorous training to prepare for "Tiger 3", says the film franchise is all about pushing limits, testing endurance and finding "strength within me".

The Bollywood star has reprised her role of a former ISI agent Zoya in the much-anticipated "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan's titular RAW agent. The Yash Raj Films project is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

"For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within.

"Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation'... Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today," Katrina posted on Instagram alongside a series of videos from her training session.

During the training, the 40-year-old actor said she created an alter ego.

"So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war!….your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it… no matter what!" she said.

Katrina said according to her the hard work has paid off and the "Tiger 3" team is able to "deliver even more dynamic action than before".

"Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world ….. nervous, excited …Just a few more days to go," she added.

"Tiger 3" is a Diwali release, scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Set after the events of “Pathaan”, “Tiger 3” will see Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.