My children don't find it cool: Chris Hemsworth on having global fandom

London, Feb 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says his children "don't care" about his global stardom.

Hemsworth, known for his performances in films such as "The Cabin in the Woods" and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", is father to three children with his wife and actor Elsa Pataky, a 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth and 11-year-old twin boys, Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.

The actor said his children were curious when they found out he was "Thor" (his character in Marvel Cinematic Universe), but their interest disappeared as they realised he couldn't fly, Hemsworth quipped.

"They don't care. They don’t care at all...I reckon when they first realised I was Thor, they thought it was really cool...And then they realised they couldn't fly and they thought it was less cool," Hemsworth told entertainment news outlet People in an interview.

"Now they're just like, 'ah, Dad, whatever'...Teenagers," he added.

Hemsworth's latest work is "Crime 101", which released on February 13. Directed by Bart Layton, the film also features Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR