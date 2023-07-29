My father an icon, Alia dresses cool: Ranbir Kapoor shares his fashion inspirations

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Ranbir Kapoor says he is a fashion conscious person and when it comes to dressing up, he seeks inspiration from his late father Rishi Kapoor and actor-wife Alia Bhatt.

The Bollywood star, who walked the ramp at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) for celebrity designer Kunal Rawal on Friday, said his actor-father is a fashion icon for him.

"I'm a fashion conscious person... My father loved fashion. I remember he used to shop whenever he was travelling abroad. He used to shop for his movies, whether it were the sweaters or whatever he was famous for. So he is definitely an icon to me. And I will say my wife Alia. She dresses cool," Ranbir told PTI after the show.

Apart from his family, the 40-year-old actor also looks up to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan for their sartorial choices.

At the fashion gala, Ranbir wore a black contemporary bandhgala designed by Kunal as a part of his couture collection.

According to the designer, the collection is a homage to "our country and the many cultures embedded within it." "I'm a Punjabi and there are small hints, messages and conversations that I was having with my family. For me, wedding wear has a lot of Punjabi (feel) to it. It is very regal, royal and stoic but that's not a singular wedding or celebration that I've been to. So I'm creating pieces for people who expect so much more from their garment, like me," Kunal told PTI.

Ranbir said he has been friends with Kunal even before they both made foray into movies and fashion, respectively.

The "Tu Jhooti Main Makkar" star said he respects the way the designer has been pushing the boundaries in men's fashion.

"We became friends even before we started our careers. He is one of my close friends and close circle. And apart from the bullying that I do, I really respect his work. I like what he does for men's fashion. He's doing it every year. He's pushing the boundaries and is only getting better... He has really surprised me and it's always a pleasure to walk for him," the actor said.

The collection comprises signature silhouettes reimagined in innovative architectural shapes and textures. From intricate thread dipped pieces and embroidery to surface embellishments in the form of three-dimensional motifs, the garments are thoughtfully crafted to create an immersive tactile experience, according to a note from the designer.

"It is important for your outfit to be versatile. You should be able to multitask with it. It is important to be comfortable. More often than not in India, everyone has more than one event to go to, so it should be relevant for all these diverse events," Kunal said, adding that the collection features modern, luxury, red carpet and deep-rooted traditional occasion wear.

The two friends, however, have distinct choices when it comes to men's fashion essentials.

While Ranbir said he is more of a "white T shirt, blue jeans and white shirt" guy, Kunal believes it is important for men to own a "black bundi (sleeveless jackets), black skinny denim, and a good pair of black shoes." The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2. PTI SHD RB RB