My father would be proud that this is Dharma Production's first Punjabi film: Karan Johar on 'Akaal'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said he is honouring his late father and producer Yash Johar's Punjabi roots by launching "Akaal", the first Punjabi film under his home banner Dharma Productions.

"Akaal" is written and directed by Punjabi cinema star Gippy Grewal, who also plays the lead role in the movie. It also stars Nimrat Khaira, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Nikitin Dheer.

Johar said releasing the trailer of the upcoming movie on his mother Hiroo Johar and Dharma Productions CEO and his friend Apoorva Mehta's birthday was the perfect occasion.

"My father was a Punjabi and has lived in Punjab, Delhi, Shimla and Lahore, his roots are deeply Punjabi. I’ve heard him talk in Punjabi. There was a time when everyone was Punjabi in the industry. He was very much attached to his roots, culture, and his Punjabi traditions. He wanted me to talk with him in Punjabi but my mother is a Sindhi, so we would talk in Hindi or English.

"Wherever he is in the world, he would be proud that this is Dharma Production’s first Punjabi film. I couldn’t have chosen a better and stronger and amazing collaborator than Gippy Grewal, he is a strong force. He is so humble, talented, and has attained so much. I’m very excited about this film. This collaboration will always be special," the producer told reporters here.

Grewal, known for Punjabi film franchises "Ardaas" and "Carry On Jatta", said he is grateful to Johar for backing "Akaal".

"I had thought whenever I had money, I would make this film, but we didn’t have the money back then. We started with a small film titled ‘Ardaas’. That’s when we started the production house Humble Motion Pictures. I’m sure our film will be much bigger now that you’re with us on this," the actor-director added.

Johar said as soon as he heard that Grewal was part of "Akaal", he knew he wanted to produce the movie.

"Gippy Grewal. That name was enough... This is our very first (Punjabi film), and there couldn’t have been a better beginning." Ghuggi, who made his acting debut with the 2002 film "Jee Aayan Nu", said he has witnessed the rise of Punjabi cinema over the years.

"‘Jee Aayan Nu’ was released on 15 to 20 screens in Punjab. At the time, we felt we achieved something. We then dreamt that our industry would be recognised. So, it’s an emotional moment for me, to have our film, ‘Akaal’ produced by Dharma Productions. We are blessed." Dheer said he was waiting for a good Punjabi film to come his way but nothing excited me.

"I got a call from Gippy Grewal paaji, my father (actor Pankaj Dheer) had worked with him, and when he called me, it was a no-brainer." "I’m thankful to everyone. It’s a big thing for me to be part of this film. I’m proud to be acting alongside these actors in the movie," added Khaira.

"Akaal" will hit the screens on April 10.