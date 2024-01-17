My films aim to fill the humour void in today's lives, says ‘Bachelor Party’ director Abhijit

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) For debut director Abhijit M, who was part of the writing team of ‘Kirik Party’ – the film that trended dorky college humour and cemented Rakshit Shetty’s credentials as a superstar – humour is always the flavour of the season. ‘Bachelor Party’, which releases on January 26, will make people laugh, he assured.

The trailer of the film, which was was released last evening and got instant traction with nearly 5 lakh views by night, promises a laughter-filled, three-men-alone-in-Thailand adventure.

“I think humour is something that is missing in our lives at present. My film aims to fill that void,” Abhijit told PTI.

With a degree in mechanical engineering, Abhijit said that initially he did what was expected of an engineering graduate. But during this time, the phase he had in college – where he performed comedy at the college fest just to bolster his attendance, but ended up loving making people laugh at his jokes – niggled at him, he said, until he could no longer ignore it.

This pushed him to quit being a techie and pursue his passion.

“I started off as a writer for a film that was called ‘Remembrance’, but ironically nobody remembers it,” he said.

While comedy is what pulled him into films, Abhijit recalled how comedy was contained in disjointed "tracks" when he began his career.

“Back then, comedy served as relief scenes. I was struggling to fit into that space. Only when I started writing with Rakshit was there total freedom about what I could write,” he said.

Lady Luck embraced 'The Seven Odds', the well-known writing team of Rakshit that cooks up all sorts of plots while subverting cliches.

“We actually started out with ‘Avane Srimannarayana’. But it required a huge budget and when we reached out to producers, they said 'not right now'. So, we did ‘Kirik Party’ first,” Abhijit said.

The success of ‘Kirik Party’ helped Rakshit move ahead with his mission of revolutionising Kannada films with people like Abhijit given a chance to dig deeper into their idea of films.

“Even though I wanted to be a director eventually, I was busy being a writer. One day, during (the Covid-19) lockdown, I got a call from Rakshit. He said, 'You’re almost 36, you need to make your own film.' I needed that push. Somebody like Rakshit calling me and offering to produce it for me gave me a lot of confidence,” said Abhijit.

Abhjit turns to his “forte” -- comedy -- when given the chance and said he would prefer the narrative to be humorous even while making films in other genres.

"For instance, in ‘Bachelor Party’, you will actually smile when you watch a fight scene. People are getting killed, but you won’t see it as gore. You don’t see heads and hands being cut and blood spilling all over the screen. But even without that, it is still a fight scene," Abhijit said.

With Rakshit taking on the mantle of a mentor, this hardly comes as a surprise. Gore was the last thing on the viewers' minds when people killed each other in ‘Avane Srimannarayana’, for instance.

The fight choreography was so fluid and clever that Rakshit literally danced while dodging punches. In his cult debut film as a director, ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’, a film ahead of its time, while the rest of the world opted for in-your-face violence to portray ruthless gangsters, Rakshit refused to even show a bloodied nose up close.

Instead, the camera focused on his face getting splattered with drops of blood, registering his manic madness more effectively.

Abhijit said that larger-than-life defines his idea of a film too. “I cannot sit in a theatre, watch a man walk and think, 'that’s reality'. Somehow for me it doesn’t sit in the space of theatrical films. A theatrical film has to have that swag, some kind of fantasy angle to it,” he explained.

The larger-than-life swag that Rakshit owned in ‘Avane…’, those strike-a-pose moments in the middle of a fight, makes one wonder if this is Paramvah Studio (Rakshit’s production house) school of thought.

Abhijit said blending relatability with fantasy – giving the audience an experience of connecting with something, and at the same time, tapping into their yearning of wanting to be something fantastic – has been around in films and portrayed by heroes for ages, but one that is being forgotten in this either "this or that" era.

“So, it is not strictly a Paramvah school of thought,” he said.

Filmmaking is an equation where everything is a variable and there is no constant ever, Abhijit said.

“It may be that probably somebody walked into your film after a fight with his wife and if you are showing a docile wife he may not be able to connect with it. So, you never know the right equation,” he said.

A filmmaker’s best bet is to stick to what they know best and what they believe in instead of being swayed by the dime-a-dozen reviews floating around, Abhijit said.

“The more calculations you do while doing a film, be it ideological, political or for going pan India, the more your film will get hurt, your writing process will get hurt,” he added. PTI JR SDP ANE