My good fortune to be part of Ram temple consecration ceremony: Kangana Ranaut

Ayodhya/Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut says it's her "good fortune" to be invited for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here on Monday.

The 36-year-old actor on Sunday met her spiritual guru Rambhadracharya and participated in a yagya at a temple here.

Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday, said devotees are waiting for Lord Ram's arrival tomorrow.

"I have come here to meet my Guru Rambhadracharya ji. Many priests are carrying out rituals and reciting verses in the name of Lord Hanuman. The energy here is miraculous.

"It's my good fortune that I'm getting an opportunity to be part of this (consecration) ceremony. We all are busy making arrangements to welcome Ram Lalla ji. The whole city of Ayodhya is decked up with flowers to welcome Him. May Lord Ram bless us. Jai Shri Ram!" the actor told reporters here.

Ranaut also paid a visit to the Hanuman Garhi temple for a clean-up drive, but she said she had to leave soon after she was mobbed.

"We came to the Hanuman temple for a cleaning drive. But as we were mobbed, we were not able to clean the temple premises as much as we wanted to. However, I would like to encourage everyone to keep our temples clean. Only building a temple won't be enough, we must keep these places clean," she further said.

Actor couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who were spotted at the Mumbai airport before heading to Ayodhya on Sunday, said the Ram temple ceremony is a big day for Indian culture.

"Shri Ram is not only a religious symbol but he also represents our culture and civilisation. This day will bring everyone across the country and world together. We are happy to be a part of this event," Hooda said.

"It's a big occasion for all Indian citizens. We are also going there to pray for Manipur's peace. It's been going through a lot of violence," added Laishram, who hails from the Meitei community of the Northeastern state.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority community Meitei and the minority Kuki people since May 3, 2023.

Actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were also photographed at the Mumbai airport before flying out to Ayodhya.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amjad Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Anuradha Paudwal, as well as "Ramayan" stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia are also among the personalities from the Indian entertainment industry who have been invited for the consecration of the grand Ram temple here on Monday.