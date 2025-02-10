'My Melbourne' anthology to release in theatres on March 14

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) "My Melbourne", a unique anthology featuring shorts by four of India's most celebrated filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir, will release in India across PVR Cinemas on March 14.

The film had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024 followed by its screening at the MAMI Film Festival 2024.

The Melbourne-set project comprises "four unique stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability," according to the press release.

"My Melbourne" features "Nandini" directed by Onir, "Setara" directed by Khan, "Emma" by Das, and "Jules" by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The films are presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, to ensure authenticity and representation of diverse voices.

Khan said some stories have power to connect with people and "My Melbourne" is one of them.

"My film 'Setara', based on Setara’s own life and journey , that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can’t wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen," he said in a statement.

According to Ali, each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavour to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey.

"Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and 'My Melbourne' is a testament to that.. It’s rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity," he added.

"I love telling human stories that resonate deeply with the heart and soul. 'Emma' is a profoundly personal film that explores the essence of human connection, overcoming limitations and circumstances to reveal our shared humanity. 'My Melbourne' is more than just a film. These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant," Das said.

For Onir, storytelling is all about bringing marginalised voices to the forefront.

"'Nandini' is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of 'My Melbourne' was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery," he said.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR INOX Pictures Limited, said the multiplex chain believes in bringing diverse and meaningful cinema to audiences.

"'My Melbourne' is a special film that celebrates storytelling at its finest while addressing important global issues. We are honoured to partner with this initiative and provide a platform for such powerful narratives to reach a wider audience," Gianchandani said.

"My Melbourne" is an India-Australian collaboration, supported by the Victorian government’s screen agency Vic Screen and Screen Australia. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS