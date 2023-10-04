My parents are my biggest source of guidance: Suhana Khan

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) "The Archies" actor Suhana Khan on Wednesday said her parents, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, are her "biggest source of guidance".

The 23-year-old, who is set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies", was speaking at the India Today Conclave's session titled 'New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang'. "My biggest source of guidance are my parents and actually, my entire family. I feel like we all chip in and help each other out... I ask Mom 'Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?'" Suhana said.

"The Archies", directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. It also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty), and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie).

In the Netflix film, Suhana plays Veronica, a character she described as someone with a magnetic personality.

"She is unabashedly herself and she knows her worth. That's something I'm learning from her," she added.

According to the makers, the 1960s-set film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

Everyone on the set of "The Archies" was trying to facilitate Zoya's vision, Suhana said.

"I guess knowing and realising that I felt extremely nervous, and at the same time, incredibly responsible. Zoya made me feel comfortable on my first day, and she did this for everyone. She just held her hand through it all. And she made Riverdale feel like home from the very first day," she added.

Agastya said he couldn't have asked for a better team of people to work with than "The Archies".

"These guys over here have become my best friends. And we hang out a bit too much. It's been a great experience," he said.

The 22-year-old also shared why he doesn't have an Instagram account.

"I'm just not good with Instagram personally, but never say never. Plus, my sister is my greatest PR. She posts everything that I need," said Agastya, adding he has a secret profile on the social media app to "watch reels". PTI RDS RDS RDS